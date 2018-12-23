A Lindale man charged with intentionally causing more than $500 worth of damage to a vehicle was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Nicholas Ricardo Gonzales, 22, of 207 Avenue D in Lindale, was arrested on warrants Saturday and charged with the felonies criminal damage to property in the first degree and entering an automobile with intent to commit a felony.
Gonzales reportedly entered a car on Green and Gold Boulevard in Dec. 21 and cut the wiring, rendering it inoperable.