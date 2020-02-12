A Kingston man is accused of kicking holes in the bottom of a person's door and then pushing a woman over 65 "down to the ground from the front steps," reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail report:
Jeremy Shane O'Berry, 41, is charged with felony second degree criminal damage to property as well as misdemeanor simple battery against an elder. The incident happened at O'Berry's home at 1031 Young Mills Road, Kingston. He also "busted" a double paneled living room window.
He was being held without bond on Wednesday morning.