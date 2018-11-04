A traffic stop on Shorter Avenue landed a 38-year-old Rome man in jail on a drug charge.
According to Floyd County jail records:
Jamey Lee Chastain, 38, of 1 Rosemont Drive, was a passenger in a car traveling without headlights late Saturday on Shorter at Burnett Ferry Road.
The driver was behaving oddly — her dentures fell into her purse while she was talking nervously and searching for her license — and Chastain stared straight ahead, avoiding eye contact. That led the officer to call for assistance and a K9 alerted on the vehicle.
A search turned up a syringe and a melted plastic straw with suspected meth in a camera bag under Chastain's seat.
He is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of a drug-related object.