Police investigating vandalism at parking deck
A Rome police officer conducting a routine patrol of the Third Avenue Parking Deck found someone had discharged several fire extinguishers.
According to the report:
Floyd County officials were contacted to buy three replacement extinguishers Monday after an officer found them lying on the ground, empty, in front of security cameras on the top floor of the deck.
The chemicals in the extinguishers had been sprayed out in an area between the elevator and the staircase. No damage to vehicles was reported.