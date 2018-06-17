Police investigating theft of electronics from West Rome home
Rome police are investigating a West Rome burglary that involved the theft of more than $1,500 worth of electronics.
According to police records:
Officers were called to the May Street residence Saturday, when the victim returned home after being out of town for two weeks and found a 32-inch TV missing and the back door wide open.
Police found the door knob and lock had been broken. Also missing were an Xbox and games, a large Blu-ray player, a laptop and a Vizio. The items had a total value of $1,530.