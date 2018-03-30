Police investigating theft of Cadillac
Rome police are searching for a blue Cadillac which was stolen off the lot of a local convenience store.
According to Rome Police reports:
A woman called police Thursday afternoon after her 2006 Cadillac was taken from the lot of a store on Shorter Avenue. Security video of the incident Thursday afternoon revealed that the suspect appeared to be a woman who was driven up to the scene in another vehicle, jumped out of it and into the Cadillac and drove off.
The victim said she had just bought the vehicle three days earlier from a private individual.