Rome police are investigating two separate burglaries reported Friday when the residents returned home after being away for the holiday and found their doors had been forced open.
According to police department reports:
Someone forced entry into a laundry room at a Glendale Road home by breaking part of the door frame and dead bolt. Missing were $200 in rolled coins, a jar of pennies valued at $50 and three gold Georgia Power lapel pins valued at $200 each.
In a separate incident, the back door of a Frost Drive home was kicked in and doors to a bedroom and laundry room also were damaged. The frames were cracked from efforts to pry them open and there were holes likely made by a fist in the laundry room door and nearby wall.
A computer in the living room appeared to be tampered with. Stolen items reported were a $400 XBox, a flat screen TV valued at $200, a $450 PlayStation4 and a $10 stuffed panda.