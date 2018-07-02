Police investigating small thefts from health department safe
Police are investigating a series of small thefts from a locked safe at the Floyd County Health Department that apparently happened over a period of months.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Officials discovered the thefts Monday when a client who was given a $50 Walmart gift card found there was no money on the card. One card was missing from the safe, two others had been drained and a fourth had just $5 left on it.
Walmart officials said the client's card had been used on April 22 and 25.
A check of the lock box in the safe also determined it was $47.50 short. The safe was in a locked office.