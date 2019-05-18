On Saturday at about 12:41 a.m. Rome Police officers responded to a call on Shoreline Drive of a 2013 blue Nissan Rogue in a ditch. On arrival officers discovered the vehicle unoccupied and located a female at a nearby residence. The female was bleeding and was the victim of a gunshot wound to the upper body. The female was identified as 25-year-old Keana Tiara Harper of Rome. Harper was taken to a local hospital where she underwent surgery. At the time of this release she was in critical but stable condition.
This is an active criminal investigation and nothing further can released at this time. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Investigator Aaron Thacker at the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111.