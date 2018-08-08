Police investigating separate reports of thefts while men were jailed
Two men reported thefts of their property discovered when they were released from jail and police are investigating the separate incidents:
Floyd County police are looking into a break-in at the home of an incarcerated Silver Creek man sometime between July 11 and Tuesday.
Rome police are handling the case of a man who said another man used his debit card to rack up more than $740 in purchases at convenience and liquor stores while he was jailed from July 3 to Aug. 2.
According to Rome police reports:
The Rome man was arrested at his campsite in the 1400 block of Martha Berry Boulevard on July 3 by Floyd County Sheriff's deputies with a probation violation warrant. He said the deputies did not let him collect his backpack with valuables or his billfold from his campsite. The man who camped on his property took the billfold and used his debit card, he told police.
After being released from jail, the man went to his bank and reviewed his account history, which showed there were 50 purchases made while he was in jail, starting on the day he was arrested.
The man also reported several items were gone from his campsite when he came back, including sleeping bags, clothes, his birth certificate and Army emblems.
In the Silver Creek incident, someone pried open the door of the man's residence while he was jailed and stole a number items.
According to Floyd County police reports, a 72-inch Vizio television, a Nextbook tablet, a Galaxy 4 cellphone, a PlayStation controller, miscellaneous shoes and fedora hats and a dog crate were taken.