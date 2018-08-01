Police investigating Pirelli report of email hack
Police are looking into a report of an email hack that led to the theft of more than $24,000 from Pirelli Tire.
According to Floyd County Police Department records:
A security coordinator at Pirelli Tire North America in Rome reported that the company was buying machinery from another company whose email was hacked. A false bank account number was sent from the compromised address and Pirelli sent $24,980 to the account, which is not connected to the company that owns the machinery.