The owner of a popular rental shop for river tubes and kayaks has asked police to look into the disappearance of cash and credit card receipts from Sunday.
According to Floyd County Police Department reports:
The owner of River Ratz — which is set up this year at Dixon Landing, at the end of George Griffin Drive — said he determined at the end of the day Sunday that he was missing $186 in cash and $590 in credit card receipts.
He said the employee who had been working told him everything was there when she left but the credit card machine was broken so she wrote the charge information on paper. However, he said the machine was functioning when he tried it and none of the credit card information could be found.
The employee, a recent hire, quit that day and police were not able to immediately reach her by phone.