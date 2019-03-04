Floyd County police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the mutilated body of a dog found in a garbage can at a Lindale car wash.
According to police reports:
Officers were called to the Dragon Wash, 75 Park Ave., in Lindale on Feb. 27 after a bloody bedsheet and rubber gloves were found in a trash can on site.
There also was a white grocery bag containing the mutilated body of a small brown dog. Half its body and most of its head was missing. It had been burned and all four legs were cut off.
The case was turned over to an investigator.