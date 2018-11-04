Rome police are investigating a break-in at Knights Jewelry that did at least $12,500 worth of damage to the store at 1601 Turner McCall Blvd.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Officers responding to a burglar alarm early Saturday morning found the bottom half of the front door shattered. The inside of the store had been ransacked and glass from six broken jewelry display cases was all over the floor.
Estimates to replace the door and cases were put at around $12,500, but there also was an unspecified amount of jewelry taken from the cases. Investigators are awaiting a detailed list of the stolen jewelry items along with videos from surveillance cameras at the store.