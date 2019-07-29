Rome police are investigating an armed robbery at EZ Mart, 1808 Dean Ave., that happened early Saturday when the clerk stepped outside to smoke a cigarette.
According to police department reports:
A man wearing a red hoodie and gold mask pushed a handgun into the clerk's back and demanded all the money. He took around $3,000 from the registers and ran out toward East 19th Street.
Security cameras show the suspect walking on the property and the store video shows him laying his gun on a stool at one point to receive the money. He was not wearing gloves.
Cameras at nearby businesses also show the suspect getting into a car on East 19th Street at the U.S. 27 underpass. Copies of the surveillance tapes are expected to be available to police this week.