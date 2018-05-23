Police investigate vehicle fire on Huffaker Road
Floyd County police investigators are probing a vehicle fire on Huffaker Road on Monday morning which appears to be connected to the theft of a Dodge Caliber last week.
According to Floyd County police reports:
Rome-Floyd County firefighters were called out to Huffaker Road around 8 a.m. Monday for a car on fire off in the woods. The only identifying information on the burnt out vehicle was “IBER” on the side. An officer contacted Floyd County 911 to see if any Dodge Calibers had been stolen recently.
A Caliber was stolen May 15, with city police investigators sharing the name of the initial suspect from the theft report.
The fire appeared to have originated from the gas tank. A passerby called the fire in after spotting smoke coming from the woods. But he did not report seeing any suspicious activity at the time.