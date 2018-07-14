Police investigate theft of landscaping tools
Rome police are investigating the brazen theft of landscaping tools from the back of a Calhoun company's truck on a job in Rome.
According to Rome Police reports:
Personnel with Landscape Associates were working a job at an apartment complex on Redmond Road in Rome Friday when one of the employees discovered that a backpack blower unit and pruning shears, valued together at $900 had been stolen from the back on the truck.
The theft is believed to have occurred between 11:30 a.m. and noon Friday.