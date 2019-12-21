Rome Police are investigating the theft of car keys from a man's jacket while he was exercising at Planet Fitness in Gala Plaza Friday night at about 6 p.m.
According to a Rome Police report, the man observed two men dressed "dressed as women" enter the building at 2507 Redmond Circle.
"The two men went into the locker room, came back out, got on the treadmill for less than one minute and then left," the report stated. "He stated that he thought that was odd and not a normal act in the gym."
After his workout, the man went to retrieve his belongings in the locker room and realized his car keys missing from his jacket pocket.
A Fitness Planet employee told police two men had come in asking for a day pass and behave the same way as described by the complainant.
"He then saw the suspect leave in a lifted gray truck along with several other people," the report said.
The suspects did not touch the complainant's vehicle, which was later towed from the parking lot.
The employee gave police the names the suspects used when they obtained the day passes, but the suspects have not yet been charged with theft by taking. The investigation is ongoing, Rome Police Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said Saturday morning.