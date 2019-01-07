Reports about an individual who threatened to harm himself or others at Shorter University sparked an investigation this morning.
According to Associate Vice President for University Communications Dawn Tolbert:
We were notified this morning by the Rome Police Department about an individual who had made threats of committing harm to himself and others at Shorter. The Rome Police Department has officers on campus and is investigating the matter. Our Campus Safety personnel are working closely with the Rome Police Department.
The person in question is not on campus, she said and classes are operating normally.