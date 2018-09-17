You are the owner of this article.
Police investigate armed robbery

Branson Sparks

Floyd County police are investigating an armed robbery at the Handy Food Mart on Smith Road which resulted in the theft of a tablet from the cashier as he was locking up the store.

According to Floyd County Police Department reports:

The armed robbery was reported at 12:03 a.m. Sunday, after the suspect had fled north on Burnett Ferry Road from the store.

The cashier told police he was outside the store locking the doors when a man walked up to him and pointed a “Clint Eastwood style” revolver at him. The man pulled a bag from the cashier’s hand, shoved him to the ground and took off. Inside the bag was a tablet, but the cashier told police the man must have believed it contained cash.

