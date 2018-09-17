Police investigate armed robbery
Floyd County police are investigating an armed robbery at the Handy Food Mart on Smith Road which resulted in the theft of a tablet from the cashier as he was locking up the store.
According to Floyd County Police Department reports:
The armed robbery was reported at 12:03 a.m. Sunday, after the suspect had fled north on Burnett Ferry Road from the store.
The cashier told police he was outside the store locking the doors when a man walked up to him and pointed a “Clint Eastwood style” revolver at him. The man pulled a bag from the cashier’s hand, shoved him to the ground and took off. Inside the bag was a tablet, but the cashier told police the man must have believed it contained cash.