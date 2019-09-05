Rome police are investigating two armed robberies of gas stations two blocks apart within the past two days that have similar descriptions of the perpetrator.
According to Rome police reports:
Both robberies involved a masked black male dressed in mostly black carrying a handgun who demanded cash from store registers at gunpoint. Each robbery netted about $1,000 from the register. The first robbery at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Maple Quick Stop at 1912 Maple Ave. also resulted in another $1,000 demanded out of the store clerk's wallet.
A security video of the robbery at 1:45 a.m. Thursday at the Sunoco at 2039 Maple Ave. revealed the thief was wearing a black and red beanie, a yellow shirt under his black jacket and a purple mask.
"I observed the subject point a black pistol with an extended magazine at (the clerk)," the officer wrote of his video review. "I observed the subject grab the money and then run out of the store, making a left turn toward Willingham Street."
The video matched the description of the event as told to officers. The clerk had told officers the man pointed a gun at him and demanded he be quiet and give him all the money in the register before he left.
The owner of the Sunoco store told police that after the clerk came back to the office to tell him he'd just been robbed, he started to chase after the assailant until he heard a gunshot.
"(The store owner) stated he couldn't see well but thinks the subject shot at him," the report said.
The first robbery surveillance tape included additional physical descriptors, including the suspect is about 5’ 6” and the sweatshirt had an Under Armour logo in white on the front and on the hood. He had on baggy blue jeans, dark brown shoes and "something covering his face."
"The suspect also possessed a black semi-auto handgun that always stayed in his left hand," the description of the Quick Mart video stated.
The Quick Mart clerk estimated Tuesday's gunman was between 19 and 26 years of age. An age estimate or height of the assailant was not included in the report of Thursday's robbery.
Rome Asst. Police Chief Debbie Burnett said evidence has not indicated the same person committed both robberies.