Two Rome men were sent to the hospital late Tuesday night after exchanging gunfire at the intersection of East Ninth Street and Maple Avenue.
According to Rome police officials:
Michael Ferrell, 19, and Stevelle Henderson, 30, were engaged in an argument at about 11:30 p.m. when one of the men pulled out a gun and fired at the other. This was met by return fire.
Rome police are continuing to investigate the shootings which left Henderson wounded on a sidewalk in front of a home on East Ninth and Ferrell injured on the porch of a residence on Maple Avenue. Both men live on Maple Avenue.
Both individuals suffered what police said appeared to be non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Floyd Medical Center.
Police were conducting a number of interviews with people who were in the area at the time, however Rome police Capt. Trixie Morgan said officers were getting little help early in the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Rome Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 706-238-5111.