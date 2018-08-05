Police: Homeless man with pants down destroyed suspected drugs
A homeless man arrested with his pants down on Calhoun Avenue was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Arthur Dean Johnson, 41, listed as homeless, was taken into custody early Sunday morning on Calhoun Avenue at Church Street. He had his shorts pulled down to his feet and was confused as to where he was.
Johnson destroyed some suspected synthetic marijuana when police arrived, but he had two types of pills in unmarked containers. He is charged with felony tampering with evidence and the misdemeanors disorderly conduct and failure to keep drugs in the original container.