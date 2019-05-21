A Gordon County man has been arrested on multiple felony charges after attempting to meet up for a sexual encounter with what he thought was a minor.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gary Cleveland Fuller Jr., 40, of 105 Pine Hill Drive, Calhoun, furnished obscene materials to the victim along with a narrative of the type of sexual acts he wished to perform with the victim.
The incidents allegedly occurred between May 1 and May 20.
Fuller is charged with felony aggravated child molestation, felony use of a computer to entice a child to commit an illegal act, felony obscene Internet contact with a child, felony computer pornography as well as enticing a child for indecent purposes and electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor