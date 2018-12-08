Police arrested a Floyd County man after finding a jar of mushrooms once he was pulled over on a traffic violation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports;
Alexander Phillip Moon, 30, of 331 Mathis Road, was arrested by Floyd County police on Friday night near the intersection of Kingston Highway and Wildflower Road.
He was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled sub-stance for the jar of mushrooms, driving under the influence of multiple substances, an open container violation, failing to maintain a lane and a parole violation.
Moon is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.