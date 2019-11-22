A northeast Georgia man was arrested after driving to the area to meet what he thought was going to be a 14 year-old girl for sex.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Patrick Claus Reese, 32, of 4793 Chariot Drive, Flowery Branch, initiated a sexually explicit conversation with an individual he thought was a 14 year-old child in the Rome area. He drove to Rome to meet the child and was intercepted by Floyd County police.
Reese is charged with felonies for aggravated child molestation and use of a computer to seduce or solicit a child to commit a felony.