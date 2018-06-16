Police find meth, pills in car at pharmacy on Maple
Three people were taken into custody Friday afternoon when police searched the vehicle they were in and found methamphetamine and clonazepam pills, reports stated.
Amanda Faye Smith, 35, who is listed as homeless; Dustin Wayne Womack, 28, of 210 Avenue C, Lindale; and Charlotte Irene House, 30, of 5 E. 19th St. were arrested around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Rite Aid at 2005 Maple St.
They are all charged with felony possession of meth and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Smith was additionally charged with misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
All three remained in jail Saturday pending $5,700 bonds.