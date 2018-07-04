Police find drugs during traffic stop
A Rome man was in jail without bond Wednesday night after a traffic stop led police to find drugs in his car.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amar Diablo Bodrick, 37, of 216 North Ave., was arrested just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. He is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He is also charged with misdemeanor drugs not in their original container, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and driving on a suspended license.
Bodrick was pulled over for a traffic stop at the intersection of East 12th Street and Maple Avenue. The officer suspected he did not have insurance on the vehicle but later found he did. However, during the process the officer discovered his license was suspended.
An officer conducted a probable cause search after a K-9 performed a free-air sniff and was alerted. Meth, marijuana and hydrocodone pills were found in the vehicle.