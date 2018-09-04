Police: Felon threatened woman with gun
A Floyd County man accused of threatening a woman with a gun was being held without bond Tuesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jauan Rashaun Porter, 22, of 453 Mountain View Road, pointed a gun at a woman during an argument at his home late Monday night and threatened to use it against her.
Porter is facing felony charges of making terroristic threats, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He's also charged with the misdemeanors simple assault under the Family Violence Act and pointing a pistol at another.