You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Police: Felon threatened woman with gun

Jauan Rashaun Porter

Jauan Rashaun Porter

A Floyd County man accused of threatening a woman with a gun was being held without bond Tuesday night.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Jauan Rashaun Porter, 22, of 453 Mountain View Road, pointed a gun at a woman during an argument at his home late Monday night and threatened to use it against her.

Porter is facing felony charges of making terroristic threats, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He's also charged with the misdemeanors simple assault under the Family Violence Act and pointing a pistol at another.

Comments disabled.