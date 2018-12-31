A Rome man stopped after a report of reckless driving was jailed on felony charges after police reportedly turned up contraband in his car.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department records:
Bond was set Monday at $27,700 for Thomas Lamonte Smith, 29, of 200 Watters St.
Smith was pulled over Sunday night after police were asked to be on the lookout for two vehicles driving erratically on Rockmart Road, one of which matched the description of his.
An officer followed him onto South Broad Street and stopped him after seeing a large windshield crack and pacing him at 40 mph in a 30 mph zone. A smell of marijuana "masked by cologne" came from the car.
A search turned up a glass smoking pipe in the door; a book bag containing several bags of marijuana and a digital scale with pot residue; and a loaded Highpoint pistol in the trunk.
Smith is charged with the felonies possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute. He's also facing a misdemeanor count of possession of a drug-related object.