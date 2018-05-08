Police: Felon had gun with altered ID
A Floyd County man was in jail without bond Tuesday night, following a traffic stop that turned up an altered gun.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Joseph Ojonugwa Johnson, 32, of 44 Northside Drive, is charged with the felonies possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal use of a firearm with an altered identification mark.
Johnson, who was stopped by police Tuesday morning on Chateau Drive, had a Taurus .38 special with the serial number scratched out. He's also facing misdemeanor charges of DUI and driving without a license.