Police: Felon fired pistol into the air
A Rome man was in jail early Wednesday morning after police say he fired a handgun into the air.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kimethe DeVaughn McClure, 29, of 10 Fortune Street, a convicted fel-on, fired a 9mm pistol into the air around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and was arrested a short time later.
McClure is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also charged a stop sign violation, reckless conduct, driving with a suspended license, improper tail light requirement and operation of vehicles on approach of authorized emergency vehicles — all misdemeanors.