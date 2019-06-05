A local woman who became suspicious of a phone scam may have saved herself $3,600 by reporting it fast.
According to Floyd County Police Department reports:
The woman said she was contacted by a person who claimed to be from Microsoft regarding computer security. She was told she was due a refund and gave them access to her bank accounts.
She was later told they had mistakenly transferred $4,000 to her instead of the $400 due. She was asked to send the difference in cash via UPS to an address in California, and she did.
The woman later became suspicious and checked with her bank. She found out the $4,000 had been transferred into her account from another of her accounts. She reported it to police the next day.
Floyd police contacted the California police department, which was able to stop the package delivery. That department also will try to make an arrest.