Police: Couple threw drugs out the window during car chase
A Rome couple was in jail without bond Sunday following a road chase in which they are accused of throwing drugs out of the window of their car.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Christopher Scott Whatley Jr., 25, of 126 Norcross Way; and Caniqua Latrisa Miller, 25, of 131 Dodd Blvd., Apt. J2, were arrested on Presley Street early Sunday morning.
The two are accused of leading police on a pursuit that started shortly before midnight on Wilkerson Road. Police said they packaged up marijuana they had in the vehicle and threw it out the window.
Whatley and Miller are each charged with felony possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence. They're also facing misdemeanor charges of abandoning dangerous drugs.