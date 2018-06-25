Police: Couple had meth, pipes in parking lot
A man and woman arrested at the Fairbridge Inn were in jail without bond Monday night on drug charges.
According the Floyd County Jail records:
Kurtis Montanna Greenway, 22, of 23 Conway Place, and Jennifer Dawn Leiter, 32, of 4700 Barnes Court in Loganville, were arrested just after 4:30 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the motel at 1318 Martha Berry Blvd.
Greenway had glass smoking pipes containing suspected methamphetamine in his pants pocket. He is charged with felony possession of meth, misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects and a felony probation violation.
Leiter tossed meth and glass smoking pipes behind her pickup truck. She is charged with felony meth possession and the misdemeanors possession of drug-related objects and abandonment of dangerous drugs.