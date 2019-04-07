An Atlanta man facing several gun charges was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Alexander Lamar Davis, 28, of 1226 Shore Drive in Atlanta, was arrested Sunday morning after he pointed a .25 caliber Raven Arms pistol at people in a Crane Street residence "with the intent to murder." He has a 2009 conviction for armed robbery.
Davis is charged with the felonies aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He's also facing a misdemeanor charge of pointing a pistol at another.