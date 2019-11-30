According to scanner traffic, a store clerk at the Hi-Tech Fuel station, 410 S. Broad St., was shot just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
The scene was secured shortly after by Georgia State Patrol and Rome police officers.
A male wearing all black, possibly wearing a mask, reportedly left the scene on foot.
The clerk was shot at least two times and “bleeding from the back,” according to a responding officer. A .40-caliber Smith & Wesson shell casing was recovered at the scene.
As of press time, there was no further information available about the condition of the clerk and no additional details about the description of a suspect.