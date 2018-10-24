Rome police cited a local man with violating the new Hands-Free driving law after seeing him holding his phone up to his ear.
According to police records:
An officer on routine patrol Tuesday afternoon stopped the driver of a white Jeep Cherokee going through the intersection of Shorter Avenue at Watson Street with his phone to his ear.
The driver said he was unaware of the law, which went into effect July 1 and bans the use of cellphones or other electronic devices while driving. He presented an international driver's license but said he had been in the United States for 17 years.
Police cited the 39-year-old Rome man with a distracted driving violation and for driving without a valid license.