Police chief who got his start as a Rome dispatcher named Outstanding Chief of the Year
The man who is now the Suwanee Police Chief had humble beginnings as a dispatcher for the Rome Police Department in 1974.
After 24 years of service with the Rome Police Department now Suwanee Police Chief Mike Jones was sworn in to his “new” position in 1999.
Jones was recently named Outstanding Chief of the Year by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police at the GACP Summer Training Conference in Savannah.
A leader throughout the state, Chief Jones was elected to serve as vice president of the GACP in 2005 and served as president of the association from 2008-2009. Chief Jones continues to serve on multiple GACP committees and sits on the Reinhardt College Police Academy Board, Gwinnett Technical College Advisory Board, and holds a position on the 911 Committee.
He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and a graduate of the Georgia Command College.