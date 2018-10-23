A Rome woman is jailed on a felony count of hindering the apprehension of a criminal.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cierra Nichell Jackson, 29, of 178 E. 11th St., was arrested Tuesday afternoon, accused of lying to investigators about being in communication with a known fugitive. Police allege the woman has been in constant contact with the fugitive for approximately two weeks, thus hindering the apprehension of the person whose name has not been disclosed.
Jackson was held in the Floyd County Jail Tuesday night without bond where she also faces a parole violation.