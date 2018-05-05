Police charge homeless man with felony drug possession
A man who was reportedly found with suspected synthetic marijuana in his pants faces a felony charge after his arrest in East Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Richard Wayne Cantrell, 28, listed as homeless, was arrested Friday near the intersection of East 17th Street and Crane Street after police found the substance in his clothing. Cantrell was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Cantrell was being held in the Floyd County Jail Saturday night pending a $3,700 bond.