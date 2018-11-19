A Cedartown man allegedly carrying meth during his arrest in Rome for a parole violation was in jail without bond Monday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Douglas Fredrick Bray, 37, of 1457 Doyle Road in Cedartown, was arrested Sunday night at a house on East Forest Street on warrants charging him with a parole violation and a probation violation.
Bray had methamphetamine and a glass smoking device in the jacket he was wearing and was additionally charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor possession of a drug-related object.