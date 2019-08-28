A Cave Spring man was in jail without bond Wednesday night after he reportedly attacked another for scoffing at his gang status
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Stephen Lamar Johnson, 31, of 59 Mill St. in Cave Spring, was arrested Wednesday morning at Callier Forest Apartments and charged with felony aggravated assault.
Johnson punched a man in the head, knocking him to the ground, after the man cursed him and said he wasn't a real member of a gang.
He was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of tools to commit a crime along with the misdemeanors possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
Johnson also is being held for the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office on unspecified charges.