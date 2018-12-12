A Cave Spring man accused of giving marijuana to a 16-year-old boy was in jail without bond Wednesday on a child cruelty charge.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jody Dale Wade, 41, of 1 Georgia Ave., was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with felony first-degree cruelty to a child by depriving him of necessary sustenance.
He's also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and failure to keep drugs in the original container.
Wade coerced a teen visiting from Alabama into smoking marijuana and stealing things. He had a marijuana cigarette and two loose pills in his pants pocket when he was arrested.