A Cartersville man remained in jail without bond Tuesday afternoon on child molestation and drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Steven Paige Creech, 33, of 204 Fairview Street, Cartersville, contacted a person he believed to be a child on the internet and "engaged in graphic written matter of sexual acts" he wished to perform.
Creech also asked for nude pictures and asked the child to meet for sexual activities. He then traveled to Floyd County to meet at an agreed upon time and location, intending to engage in acts that would have been aggravated child molestation. During his arrest, Creech was found in possession of methamphetamine.
Creech is charged with felony aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of children, obscene internet contact with a child, electronic enticement of a child and furnishing obscene materials to a minor. He is also charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.