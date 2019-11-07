A Cartersville man was arrested after police say he broke into a North Broad bakery.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stephen Henson, 42, of 37 Francis Way, forced his way into Flower's Distribution Company, 1906 Broad St., on Sept. 29, stealing nearly $300 worth of property, including a case of mini donuts valued at $193, and half a case of Tasty Kake fruit pies valued at $100. He also took a sledge hammer, socket tool kit and two bags of rolls.
Henson was charged with felony second degree burglary and misdemeanor theft by taking. He remained in jail without bond Thursday afternoon.