Police arrest woman after fight at Broad Street business
A Floyd County woman accused of attacking a relative inside a Broad Street business was released from jail Thursday on bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
A child and a co-worker were present when Ronni Cecelia Steele, 26, of 73 Radio Springs Road, grabbed the older woman by the hair, threatened to beat her, pushed her and left marks on her arm and neck. The child reportedly tried to intervene in the incident that happened shortly before 2 p.m. June 6 at the downtown business.
Steele was arrested on a warrant Wednesday and charged with felony terroristic threats and acts and the misdemeanors battery under the Family Violence Act and cruelty to children in the third degree.