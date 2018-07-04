Police arrest 2 more accused of cutting telephone wire from guide poles
Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office took a man and a woman into custody after they were implicated with two others in the cutting of telephone wire from guide poles in two spots on Old Dalton Road in late May.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kenneth Wayne Stone, 54, and Ashley Renee Brookshire, 29, both of 820 S. Broad St., were arrested at their residence Tuesday. They are each charged with two felony counts of second-degree criminal damage to property and two counts of damaging the property of public utility companies.
Shane Noel Womack, 47, of 111 Thomas Road, and Heather Johnson Smith, 41, of 131 Rising Fawn Trail, are facing the same charges in connection to the incidents, after additional charges were filed against them last week. They were originally arrested on May 31 after a county officer caught the pair with more than $1,500 in wiring which had been taken from AT&T Communications in Cedartown.
On May 31, sometime between 12:01-7:30 a.m., the four of them cut copper telephone wire off guide poles at Old Dalton Road at Elgin Road and Old Dalton Road at Ga. 140. The wire was the property of AT&T Communications and Charter Communications. The damages were estimated to be over $500 for each company.
One of the lines cut was fiber optic cable.
Stone, Brookshire, Womack and Smith remained in jail Wednesday. Smith was on a hold for the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office while the other three did not have bond.