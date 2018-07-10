Police: Aragon man refused to leave stranger's home
An Aragon man arrested when he entered a Marchmount Drive home and refused to leave was being held without bond Tuesday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Adam Corey Master, 31, of 3151 Wax Road in Aragon, went into the home Monday evening and told the resident several times to "never come back or you're going to regret it." The resident did not know him.
Master is charged with felony first-degree burglary, felony terroristic threats and a felony probation violation.