An Alabama man was in jail without bond Sunday night, accused of bringing a stolen vehicle across state lines.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
James Brent Morgan, 38, of 527 E. Main St. in Centre, Alabama, is charged with the felonies theft by receiving stolen property and theft by bringing stolen property into the state.
Morgan also is facing misdemeanor counts of DUI, open container violation and driving with a suspended license.
Police stopped Morgan on Broad Street late Saturday after noticing him in a Rent-A-Center box van cruising the parking lots of several “high-crime motels” on Martha Berry Boulevard. The van was weaving on the road and failed to maintain a single lane.
Morgan had a cold open container of alcohol when he was stopped and police verified with their Gadsden counterparts that the van was stolen.